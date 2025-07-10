NNPC Ltd, Others Reduce Pump Price To N885 In Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and some other oil marketers in Lagos have reduced their fuel pump prices from N925 and above to N885. This may not be unconnected with the price war to match Dangote refinery fuel outlets such as MRS and APP that had for some days reduced their fuel pump prices to N885.

Investigations by New Telegraph yesterday showed that many filling stations in Lagos especially along Ikorodu Road, Ikeja, Agege sold fuel at N885 per litre. Reports from Island and Alimosho areas posited fuel price reduction.

Meanwhile, there is an indication that the price reduction may not last for long as oil prices at the international market rose yesterday as investors weighed strong U.S. gasoline demand data, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, and a forecast for lower U.S. oil production, according to Reuters.

It reported that the price of Brent crude futures increased by 38 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $70.53 a barrel while the price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 43 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $68.76 a barrel.

Reuters reported: “U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.” “Crude inventories rose by 7.1 million barrels to 426 million barrels in the week ended July 4, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 2.1 million barrels.

Gasoline demand rose 6% to 9.2 million bpd last week,” the EIA said. Senior Market analyst with Price Futures Group, Phil Flynn, said: “The crude price rally is based on the EIA report showing good gasoline demand and tight supply going forward, and so oil prices are creeping higher.

Demand seems to be solid and not slowing down.” Reuters reported: ”After months of calm in the Red Sea, attacks in the major global shipping lane were renewed in the past week.

Rescuers pulled six crew members alive from the Red Sea on Wednesday and 15 were still missing from the second of two ships sunk in recent days in attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia after months of calm.

Oil prices also were supported by an EIA forecast on Tuesday that the U.S. will produce less oil in 2025 than previously expected, as declining prices have prompted U.S. producers to slow activity.

“On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would announce a 50 per cent tariff on copper, aiming to boost US production of a metal critical to electric vehicles, military hardware, the power grid and many consumer goods.

“Trump made the announcement as he delayed a deadline for some tariffs to August 1, spurring hopes among major trade partners that deals to ease duties could still be reached, though many remain uncertain.

“Elsewhere, OPEC+ oil producers were set for another big output boost for September as they complete both the unwinding of voluntary production cuts by eight members, and the United Arab Emirates’ move to a larger quota, five sources said.