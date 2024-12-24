NNPC Ltd, OGMP 2.0 Committed To Methane Transparency, Net Zero Goals

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has officially joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 for methane transparency and net zero goals.

It stated that this milestone aligned with the company’s sustainability-focused strategy and its target of achieving net zero methane intensity by 2030 and a key step towards advancing methane transparency in Africa.

It stated these in a post on its X yesterday. It said: “In a key step towards advancing methane transparency in Africa, NNPC Limited, Nigeria’s national energy company, has officially joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0.

This milestone aligns with the company’s sustainability-focused strategy and its target of achieving net zero methane intensity by 2030. “As a leading National Oil Company (NOC), NNPC Limited recognises the critical role it plays in reducing methane emissions and fostering environmental accountability.

OGMP 2.0 provides a robust, measurement-based international reporting framework, enabling companies to enhance transparency, scale accountability, and adopt best practices for methane emissions reduction.”

