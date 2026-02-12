NNPC Ltd Notifies Of Scheduled Maintenance On Major Gas Plant, Facilities

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has informed Nigerians that Seplat Energy Plc, a joint venture partner of NNPC Ltd and a key supplier of gas into the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) pipeline network, has scheduled routine maintenance on its gas production facilities from 12th to 15th February 2026.

It stated that this planned activity forms part of standard industry safety and asset integrity protocols designed to ensure the continued reliability, efficiency and safe operation of critical gas infrastructure.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Andy Odeh.

According to the statement, periodic maintenance of this nature is essential to sustain optimal system performance, strengthen operational resilience and minimise the risk of unplanned outages.

It added that during the four-day maintenance period, there will be a temporary reduction in gas supply into the NGIC pipeline network.

“As a result, some power generation companies reliant on this supply may experience reduced gas availability, which could modestly impact electricity generation levels within the timeframe.”

NNPC Ltd and Seplat Energy are working closely to ensure that the maintenance is executed safely and completed as scheduled. In parallel, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) is engaging alternative gas suppliers to mitigate anticipated supply gaps and maintain stability across the network.