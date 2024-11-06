NNPC Ltd Mourns Late Army Chief, Lagbaja

Share

The Board, Management and Staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), have expressed sadness over the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye.

He said: “We, at the NNPC Ltd., condole with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Nigerian Army on this monumental loss of a brilliant officer and a gentleman who served the nation with commitment and distinction.

“We note in particular that the late Chief of Army Staff was a great support to us at NNPC in the fight against pipeline vandalism and oil theft, not leaving us in doubt about his commitment to the nation’s economic prosperity and development.

“Our prayers go to his immediate and extended families in their moments of grief, that God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and that He will grant his soul eternal repose in His Bosom.

“Lt General Lagbaja will be sorely missed.”

