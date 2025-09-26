NNPC Ltd Monthly Profit Increases By 91% To N539bn

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it achieved a 91.3 per cent increase in its monthly profit.

It stated that it rose to N539 billion in August 2025 from N185 billion in July.

This was contained in its Monthly Report Summary for August 2025, published on Friday.

According to the data, NNPC Ltd’s revenue also rose to N4.655 trillion, compared to N4.406 trillion recorded in July. It further showed that a total of N8.86 trillion was remitted to the Federation Account between January and July 2025.

The report showed that Nigeria produced an average of 1.65 million barrels of crude oil per day in August, which represents a 2.9 per cent decline from the 1.7 million barrels per day pumped in July.

It added that gas output also dropped by 10 per cent to 6,949mmscf/d, down from 7,722mmscf/d in the previous month.

The company stated that the shortfall was due to scheduled maintenance across some upstream facilities, in line with the Nigeria LNG Turn Around Maintenance (TAM). It added that industry-wide collaboration was ongoing to ramp up production following the exercise.

“The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline has reached 84 per cent completion, with construction progressing on multiple fronts to accelerate delivery.

“The Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline is 96 per cent complete. So far, 113 kilometres of the pipeline have been commissioned, currently supplying about 300mmscf/d of gas from producers including AHL (250mmscf/d), as well as Platform, Chorus, and Xenergi (50mmscf/d),” the report stated.