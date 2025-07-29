NNPC Ltd Makes Statutory Payments Of N6.961trn In 5 Months

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it made statutory payments of N6.961 trillion in five months from January to May, 2025 to the Federation Account.

This was contained in its report summary for June 2025 published on the company’s website.

A comparative analysis of the current summary and that of the last month showed that the company posted revenues of N4.571 trillion in June as against N5.891 trillion for May, 2025.

Its profit after tax for June was N905 billion. It further reported that in June, Crude Oil & Condensate Production (kbopd) was 1.68, Natural Gas Production (mmscf/d), 7,581; NRL Stations – PMS availability, 71 per cent; Upstream Pipeline Availability of 97 per cent; Obiafu-ObrikomOben Gas Pipeline project in Nigeria, popularly called OB3, 96 per cent, Ajaokuta-Kaduna Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, 83 per cent.

The summary showed that in January crude oil produc – tion was 1.39mbpd; conden – sate, 0.28 totalling 1.67mbpd; February, crude oil, 1.35mbpd, condensate, 0.27, totalling 1.62mbpd; March, crude 1.29, condensate, 0.27, totalling 1.56mbpd; April, crude was 1.35mbpd, condensate, 0.26 totalling 1.61mbpd; May, crude 1.35mbpd, condensate 0.28 totalling 1.63,mbpd and June, crude, 1.42, condensate, 0.26 totalling 1.68mbpd.

The report showed that gas productions were: Jan, 7,120mmscf/d; Feb, 6,615 mmscf/d; March, 6,928 mmscf/d; April 7,354 mmscf/d; May, 7,352 mmscf/d and June, 7,581 mmscf/d.

It said: “On strategic efforts: Ongoing industry-wide collaborations increasingly improving synergies to achieve production improvement and cost optimisation.

Successfully completed the AKK River Niger Crossing which significantly derisked the completion of the mainline. Additional intervention being put in place to ensure earliest completion. Commenced technical review of OB3 River Niger.