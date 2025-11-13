NNPC Ltd Launches Health Insurance Scheme For Retail Station Attendants

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has launched a health insurance scheme for service attendants across its petrol stations nationwide, aiming to boost worker welfare and improve customer service.

The initiative, rolled out by NNPC Retail Ltd in partnership with NNPC HMO, will cover over 7,000 attendants.

At the launch at NNPC Mega Station in Abuja, Executive Director of Retail Operations and Mobility, Baba-Shettima Kukawa, highlighted that the scheme is part of the “Attendant Framework” designed to enhance attendants’ welfare, operational efficiency, and service quality.

He noted that attendants are key touchpoints with customers and their well-being directly influences service excellence.

NNPC HMO Deputy Director, Ademola Adebusuyi, said the scheme gives attendants access to a wide network of hospitals nationwide, ensuring quality healthcare wherever they are stationed.

Customer Service Attendant Dorcas Luke Onyeche praised the initiative, noting that it would motivate attendants to deliver better service and contribute meaningfully to the company’s success.