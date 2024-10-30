NNPC Ltd Hikes Pump Price To N1,025 In Lagos, N1,050 In Abuja

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has again increased the price of premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as fuel, across its retail outlets. Yesterday’s increase was the second in October.

NNPC Ltd increased the pump price from N855 per litre in September to N998 per litre on October 3. However, at a number of NNPC Ltd.’s retail outlets, including one located at Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos, the price of PMS had been increased to N1, 025 per litre.

In Abuja, at an NNPC Ltd retail station located at the Federal Housing Estate, Kubwa, the product was sold at N1, 050 per litre. Other private filling stations such as Mobil, Rain Oil, and AA.

Rano have also adjusted their prices to between N1, 100 to N1, 250 per litre. The increase comes more than one month after the NNPC Ltd commenced petrol lifting at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s gantry after an extended period of price negotiations.

On September 15, the NNPC said petrol was bought from Dangote Refinery at N898 per litre. The Dangote refinery countered NNPC’s claim, describing it as “both misleading and mischievous”. A day after, the national oil company announced estimated pump prices based on prices set by the Dangote

