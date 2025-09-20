NNPC Ltd Has Commenced Revival Of P’Harcourt Refinery – PETROAN

Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has initiated the process of reviving the Port Harcourt Refinery through an assessment of the plant for a potential private firm under the Technical and Equity (T&E) partnership model.

It stated that with the assessment contract awarded to UOP, a renowned international firm, NNPC Ltd has demonstrated a commitment to making the refinery functional.

It, therefore, commended the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Engr Bayo Ojulari, for the development.

These were contained in a statement on Saturday by National Public Relations Officer, PETROAN, Dr Joseph Obele.

The statement said: “PETROAN expressed appreciation for the decision to engage a technical partner to assess the plant’s condition, enabling informed decision-making by potential investors.

“This development signals a positive step towards restoring the refinery’s functionality. Notably, the T&E model has proven effective at the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Bonny, and we strongly support its adoption for the Port Harcourt Refinery, trusting it will bring operational effectiveness and efficiency.”

The National President of PETROAN, Dr Billy Gillis Harry, according to the statement, said the operationalisation of the refinery will serve as a price check mechanism, providing a vital safeguard against any form of monopoly in Nigeria’s downstream sector.

“We believe this will yield necessary benefits to stakeholders, host communities, retailers, and consumers by promoting competitive pricing and preventing unfair market practices,” he said.

Harry expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and vision in driving initiatives that will boost the nation’s economy and enhance energy security.

“We also thank him for his commitment to infrastructure development, particularly the ongoing efforts to fix the Eleme Express road, a critical route for trucks conveying petroleum products from the refinery.

“We advocate that the refinery revival process be transparent, expedited, and devoid of political interference. Furthermore, we urge that reputable foreign companies be given fair consideration in the partnership process.

“We look forward to the successful completion of this initiative and believe it will boost the local economy and enhance petroleum product availability.”