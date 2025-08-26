NNPC Ltd Generated N4.406trn As Revenue In July

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it generated N4.406 trillion as revenue in July. It added that it paid N7.965 trillion as statutory payments from January to June, 2025. These were contained in NNPC Limited Monthly Report Summary for July 2025.

Comparative analysis of the report showed N.16trillion decline from revenue of N4.57trillion in June to N4.41 trillion in July. Further analysis of the report showed that the company’s profit after tax fell by 79.6 per cent as it recorded N185billion in July but N905 billion in June; N105 trillion in May and N926 billion in April.

According to the report, crude oil & condensate production was 1.70million barrels per day, natural gas production, 7,7722mmmscf/d. Seventy per cent fuel availability, Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben Gas Pipeline (OB3), 96 per cent, AjaokutaKaduna-Kano (AKK), 83 per cent and upstream pipeline availability was 100 per cent.

It said: “NNPC Foundation coordinated the donation of 35 CNG Buses to Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG), in conjunction with the offices of EVP Downstream and EVP, Business Services. “As part of our commitment to environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation, planting of 200,000 trees has commenced in Katsina State.

The official flag off is scheduled for August 2025. “Sustain crude oil and condensate production, improve uptime of production facilities, continue stakeholders’ collaboration and operational efficiency. “On Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, additional subcontractors deployed to expedite completion of mainline works and fast track project completion.