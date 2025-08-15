NNPC Ltd GCEO Commits To NLNG’s Growth, Sustainability Agenda

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bayo Ojulari has expressed support for NLNG’s growth and long-term sustainability agenda.

He spoke during a visit to the NLNG plant on Bonny Island, according to a statement on Friday by Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, NLNG, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku.

She added that the NNPC Ltd GCEO and his team were received by Mshelbila alongside Nnamdi Anowi, General Manager, Production; Sophia Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development; Aka Nwokedi, General Counsel; Fatima Adanan, General Manager, Finance; Ekeinde Ohiwerei, General Manager, Corporate Services, and other members of the leadership team.

Ojulari reaffirmed NLNG’s pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s energy transition, economic stability, and industrial growth.

He described NLNG as “a beacon of governance, performance, transparency, and sustainability” in the country’s dynamic energy sector. He noted that the visit provided an opportunity to connect with the team, assess NLNG’s operational progress, identify opportunities to drive continuous improvement, enhance plant availability, and boost revenue generation for the nation.

He also highlighted plans for a dynamic Gas Master Plan and exploring opportunities for hydrogen collaborations with NLNG, in preparation for a net-zero future.

According to her, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Mshelbila, after welcoming Ojulari and his team, briefed him on the company’s operations and business outlook.

He described the oil company as a dependable shareholder entity committed to the development of NLNG, to secure the gas value chain, and to overcome the challenges experienced by the company in recent times. He highlighted the importance of synergy in delivering the national energy goals.

He emphasised the urgent need for deliberate investment in the gas sector to stabilise gas supply, de-risk critical infrastructure, and unlock upstream investments. These efforts, he said, would be essential to sustaining the momentum of growth, deepening value delivery, and exploring future opportunities.

Mshelbila stressed that NLNG will be better positioned to deliver consistent gas output, strengthen investor confidence, and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global energy marketplace.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Vitalis, emphasised NLNG’s strategic importance as a lever for energy transition and a pillar of economic stability. He underscored the critical role of Train 7 in achieving Nigeria’s export targets and enhancing national resilience.

Highlighting the need for strong asset integrity, he stated that ensuring zero emissions across the gas supply chain will be vital to NLNG’s long-term success in the transition era. He added that the company’s exemplary asset management remains a source of national pride.

During the visit, according to the statement, Ojulari toured several key operational areas, including the main plant complex and the construction site for Train 7, a flagship expansion project set to increase NLNG’s production capacity significantly.