NNPC Ltd, GACN, Akwa Ibom Sign $3.5bn Agreement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN) and the Akwa Ibom State Government have signed a $3.5 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate gas industrialisation across the South-South region.

According to a statement, the deal was formalised during the opening session of the South-South Gas Utilisation Forum 2025 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

It stated that the agreement underscored the region’s determination to transform its vast gas reserves into economic opportunity and industrial prosperity.

It said: “NNPC Ltd.’s delegation was led by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Limited, Udy Ntia, who also serves as the GACN Board Chairman, and the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye.”

“The Managing Director of GACN, Mr. Chijioke Uzoho, and his team convened the forum to rally key stakeholders in the region toward catalysing holistic development through gas industrialisation.

“The opening session culminated in the signing of a $3.5 billion Memorandum of Understanding between NNPC Ltd., GACN, and the Akwa Ibom State Government, signalling the South-South geopolitical zone’s commitment to driving gas industrialisation for shared prosperity.”

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the deal as "more than official."

He commended the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, for fostering a developmentfriendly environment and commended GACN for its role in catalysing the initiative.

Ekpo said: “As an indigene of Akwa Ibom, I am proud to witness this convergence of visionaries committed to gas-powered prosperity.

“This is a defining moment for the South-South. We have the gas reserves, the will, and now the platform. Let’s turn gas into jobs, industries, and inclusive growth.”