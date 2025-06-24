NNPC Ltd, First E&P To Advance Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Share

Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd.), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, and Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P), Ademola Adeyemi-Bero have expressed the commitment of their companies to deepen collaboration to advance Nigeria’s energy sector.

They also committed to exploring strategic opportunities to enhance efficiency and sustainably drive economic growth, particularly within Nigeria’s shallow offshore developments.

These assurances were made when Adeyemi-Bero led a delegation of First E&P on a visit to Ojulari as posted on the NNPC Ltd.

The post read: “Earlier today at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., received a delegation from First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P), led by Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, on a courtesy visit.

Discussions focused on deepening collaboration to advance Nigeria’s energy sector and exploring strategic opportunities to enhance efficiency and sustainably drive economic growth, particularly within Nigeria’s shallow offshore developments.

Both parties expressed shared commitment to fostering innovation and long-term value creation for the benefit of the industry and the nation.”

