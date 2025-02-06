NNPC Ltd/First E&P JV Achieves 96% Reduction In Routine Gas Flaring

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P) Joint Venture (JV) has successfully achieved a 96% reduction in routine flaring of Associated Gas (AG) from the Anyala (OML 83) and Madu (OML 85) fields.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye, this is in a significant stride towards supporting Nigeria’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% unconditionally and 47% conditionally, as stipulated in the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

He added that this remarkable milestone was attained through the implementation of an AG reinjection strategy into a designated underground storage reservoir at the Madu field, situated in OML 85, offshore Bayelsa State.

He added that the initiative ensures that gas, which would have otherwise been flared, is now safely stored, significantly mitigating environmental impact.

Soneye said: “The reduction in AG flaring aligns with the regulatory framework set forth by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), underscoring the JV’s compliance with national environmental standards and global best practices.”

Commenting on this achievement, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari, stated: “This achievement underscores our commitment to leveraging resources responsibly and optimising production to meet energy needs and sustainability goals. It reflects our commitment to aligning our operations with global standards and environmental best practices.”

Similarly, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, MD/CEO of FIRST E&P, remarked: “This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible energy production.

“By substantially reducing our carbon footprint, we are contributing to a sustainable energy future that benefits both the environment and the communities we serve.”

“Building on this success, the JV remains focused on commercializing the stored gas and other stranded gas resources within the Niger Delta, reinforcing its dedication to environmental stewardship and the advancement of sustainable energy solutions,” Soneye added.

