New Telegraph

February 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. NNPC Ltd/FIRST E…

NNPC Ltd/FIRST E & P JV Conducts Health Outreach In 11 KEFFESO Communities

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd/FIRST E & P Joint Venture (JV) has conducted its 2025 health outreach program across eleven KEFFESO communities in Bayelsa State.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye, said this in a statement issued on Saturday, February 1.

According to him, the health outreach was a continued effort by NNPC Ltd/FIRST E & P Joint Venture, to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians.

Soneye said: “This initiative, part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, underscores its commitment to addressing critical healthcare challenges in host communities.

“KEFFESO comprises Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni, Sangana, Opu Okumbiri, Okumbiribeleu, and Oginibiri communities. Thousands of residents benefited from the program, which ran from January 29 to February 1, 2025.”

He added: “The NNPC/FIRST E & P JV operates under two Oil Mining Leases (OMLs), namely OML 83 (Anyala Field) and OML 85 (Madu Field), located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Guinea, off the Bayelsa State coastline.

“As a responsible corporate entity, NNPC Ltd/FIRST E & P JV remains dedicated to fostering sustainable community development and providing vital healthcare services, ensuring a lasting positive impact on the lives of its host communities.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Bishop Wale Oke Has Turned PFN Into A Key Player In National Affairs
Read Next

Naira Marley Claps Back At Critics As Fans Embrace New Hit 
Share
Copy Link
×