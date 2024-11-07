NNPC Ltd Does Not Deal In Adulterated Products – Soneye

Share

…Disclaims Video Of Adulterated Fuel Sold In Bottles, Jerrycans

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd) has said that it does not deal in adulterated products.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement issued on Thursday to disclaim a video showing adulterated fuel sold in bottles, stated that the company adheres to rigorous standards and quality control measures at every stage in its operations to ensure that only high-quality, safe, and reliable petroleum products are available at its stations nationwide.

He urged members of the public to discountenance the claims made in the video.

The statement was titled: “NNPC Ltd disclaims video of adulterated fuel sold in bottles, jerrycans.”

According to him, NNPC Ltd takes pride in maintaining accurate pump integrity with regular inspection and calibration to ensure consistency across its stations nationwide.

Soneye said: “The attention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has been drawn to the video clip of someone pouring a dark liquid which he claims to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) purportedly bought from an NNPC Retail outlet at Keffi Flyover, and wishes to state as follows: 1. That we have carried out spot checks at all our outlets and found this claim to be false. The product was not, and could not have been bought from any NNPC Retail outlet as the company does not dispense petroleum products into bottles or jerrycans as displayed in the video.

“NNPC Retail Ltd. does not deal in adulterated products as it adheres to rigorous standards and quality control measures at every stage in its operations to ensure that only high-quality, safe, and reliable petroleum products are available at its stations nationwide.

“That members of the public should discountenance the spurious claims made in the video and be wary of selfish and unpatriotic elements pushing such narrative as they do not mean well for the country.

“That we take pride in maintaining accurate pump integrity with regular inspection and calibration to ensure consistency across our stations nationwide.”

