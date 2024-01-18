NNPC Ltd Detected 5,686 Illegal Refineries, Removed 4,480 Illegal Connections in 2 Years –Kyari

The command and control centre of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has assisted in the detection and destruction of over 5,686 illegal refinery sites and successfully removed 4,480 illegal connections in the country from 2021 till date. Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Mele Kyari, made the disclosure while speaking as a Guest Lecturer during the 2024 Faculty Lecture titled: “Energy Security, Sustainability and Profitability in Nigeria: Advances, Challenges and Opportunities,” organised by the Faculty of Science of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday.

Kyari, who noted that the command centre has helped in addressing vandalism across operating corridors since 2021, however, hinted a strategic shift with focus on increased products trucking and storage in underground tankages at NNPC filling stations nationwide, given the severity of vandal- ism and oil theft in the country.

He said: “The centre provides live streaming of surveil- lance data to security forces, contributing to the detection and destruction of over 5,686 Illegal Refinery (IR) sites and the removal of 4,480 Illegal Connections (ICs) from 2021 to the present.” According to a statement signed by NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, the GCEO identified energy conservation, diversification, and efficiency measures as major avenues for enhancing energy security, as he pointing out the challenges hindering energy security in Nigeria to include rapid population growth, pipe- line vandalism, and crude oil theft.

Speaking further, the GCEO noted that collaboration between academia and the Oil & Gas Industry would go a long way in addressing the challenges of energy sufficiency and sustainability.