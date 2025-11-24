NNPC Ltd Declares ₦5.4trn Profit After Tax

…Ojulari Pledges Strategic Investments to Sustain Growth into Next Decade

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced its financial performance for the full year ended 2024.

According to a statement on Monday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr Andy Odeh, the company in its 2024 audited financial statement, reported a Profit After Tax of ₦5.4 trillion on revenue of ₦45.1 trillion.

It stated that the results, shared during its earnings call with analysts, underscore a year of strong operational delivery.

It added that building on this performance, the company unveiled its strategic roadmap to drive sustained growth and support Nigeria’s energy transition through 2030.

According to it, the plan prioritises increased oil and gas production and outlines a $60 billion investment pipeline across the energy value chain.

Giving 2024 financial highlights, it stated that NNPC Ltd’s results demonstrate strengthened financial resilience and enhanced operational efficiency.

The financial statement showed that its revenue rose to ₦45.1 trillion, 88% year-on-year growth; Profit After Tax was ₦5.4 trillion, 64% year-on-year growth; while earnings per share were ₦27.07, 64% year-on-year growth.

Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Engr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, said: “The earnings highlight the positive momentum of our ongoing transformation and the unwavering commitment of our workforce.

“They offer a solid foundation for the ambitious growth ahead, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate, and reaffirm our commitment to delivering value to Nigerians.”

Explaining the company’s roadmap for sustained growth and energy security, Andy stated that NNPC Limited is accelerating investments across upstream operations, gas infrastructure, and clean energy to extend growth into the next decade.

He identified key strategic targets to include: increasing crude oil production to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027 and 3 million bpd by 2030.

“Growing natural gas production to 10 bcf/d by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030 and completing major gas infrastructure projects such as Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK), Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipelines to strengthen domestic supply and regional integration.

“Mobilising $60 billion in investments across the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors by 2030,” Odey said.

“Our transformation is anchored on transparency, innovation, and disciplined growth.

“We are positioning NNPC Limited as a globally competitive energy company capable of delivering sustainable returns while powering the future of Nigeria and Africa,” Ojulari said

“NNPC Limited is Nigeria’s leading oil and gas company. Founded in 1977, the organisation underwent a major transformation in July 2022, becoming a fully commercial and profit-driven entity under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.

“Today, NNPC Limited plays a pivotal role across the entire oil and gas value chain, from exploration and production to refining and distribution, driving growth and energy security for Nigeria and the continent.”