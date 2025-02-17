NNPC Ltd Concludes Recruitment

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Monday said it has successfully concluded its announced recruitment.

It stated that it is hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Ltd.

These were contained in a public announcement issued on Monday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye.

He said: “NNPC Ltd is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its recruitment exercise, which was conducted with utmost fairness, transparency, and rigour, and is highly regarded as one of the best in the country.

“Following this completion, successful candidates will be receiving their appointment letters. We express our sincere gratitude to all applicants who participated in the process. We are hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Ltd.

“We continue to uphold our commitment to excellence and equal opportunity in our hiring processes as we strive to build a world-class energy company.”

