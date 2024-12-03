NNPC Ltd Committed To Advancing Local Content In Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd) has reiterated its commitment to advancing local content development in Nigeria’s energy sector and driving sustainable growth of the industry.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mallam Mele Kyari stated this at the ongoing 13th Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Kyari, who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mr. Udobong Ntia, emphasized the significance of the PNC Forum as a unique opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on progress, share best practices and identify strategic opportunities for growth.

According to a statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye, yesterdsy, he noted that the landmark Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010 had ushered in a transformative era for local businesses, positioning them to compete on a globa scale.

“The PNC has spawned several initiatives to address stakeholder concerns and maximize the benefits of our rich resources. We have a shared responsibility to empower local firms and drive innovation to ensure a robust oil and gas sector that meets both local and global demands,” Kyari stated.

The GCEO further emphasised the importance of fostering local capabilities, embracing advanced technologies, and nurturing partnerships to create a sustainable energy future for Nigeria.

Highlighting the ongoing commitment of NNPC Limited to local content, Kyari referenced the recent Presidential Directive on Local Content Compliance Requirements for 2024, stressing that it was a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to prioritizing local content as a key element of national strategy.

“This directive should make us all feel secure and committed to the local content strategy.

The theme for this year’s PNC forum, “Defining the Next Frontier for Nigerian Content Implementation,” underscores the collective goal of advancing local content across the energy sector,” Kyari added.

He also detailed NNPC Ltd’s strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the capabilities of local firms, including the restructuring of the NNPC Exploration and Production Ltd (NEPL) and the positioning of the NNPC Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) Ltd as a full-scale engineering company.

He encouraged participants at the Conference to engage actively, share insights, and forge connections that would accelerate the journey towards energy sufficiency in Nigeria.

“Together, we can cultivate a vibrant local content ecosystem that benefits all Nigerians,” he said.

According to the statement, also present at the event were: the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhurdjakpo; Ministers of State, Petroleum Resources, Oil Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and his Gas Counterpart, Ekperikpe Ekpo; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Amb. Nicholas Agbo Ella; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe; Secretary General of African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim; Senate Chairman, Local Content, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan; House Committee Chairman, Local Content, Hon. Boma Goodhead and a host of others.

It added that the 13th Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum is hosted by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). The forum is a vital platform for advancing local content development in Nigeria’s energy sector.

