NNPC LTD Committed To Advancing Local Content In Energy Sector

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd) has reiterated its commitment to advancing local content development in Nigeria’s energy sector and driving sustainable growth of the industry.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mallam Mele Kyari, stated this at the ongoing 13th Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Kyari, who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mr. Udobong Ntia, emphasised the significance of the PNC Forum as a unique opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on progress, share best practices and identify strategic opportunities for growth. According to a statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O.

Soneye, he said that the landmark Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010 had ushered in a transformative era for local businesses, positioning them to compete on a globa scale.

“The PNC has spawned several initiatives to address stakeholder concerns and maximize the benefits of our rich resources.

We have a shared responsibility to empower local firms and drive innovation to ensure a robust oil and gas sector that meets both local and global demands,” Kyari stated.

The GCEO further emphasised the importance of fostering local capabilities, embracing advanced technologies, and nurturing partnerships to create a sustainable energy future for Nigeria.

Highlighting the ongoing commitment of NNPC Limited to local content, Kyari referenced the recent Presidential Directive on Local Content Compliance Requirements for 2024, stressing that it was a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to prioritising local content as a key element of national strategy.

“This directive should make us all feel secure and committed to the local content strategy. The theme for this year’s PNC forum, “Defining the Next Frontier for Nigerian Content Implementation,” underscores the collective goal of advancing local content across the energy sector,” Kyari added.

He also detailed NNPC Ltd’s strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the capabilities of local firms, including the restructuring of the NNPC Exploration and Production Ltd (NEPL) and the positioning of the NNPC Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) Ltd as a fullscale engineering company.

