NNPC Ltd Champions Effective Utilization Of Host Community Funds

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that funds allocated under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) are effectively utilised to deliver meaningful development in host communities.

This pledge was made during a stakeholder engagement session held with the KEFFESO Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), a cluster of host communities comprising Koluama 1 and 2, Ezetu 1 and 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni, Sangana, Opu Okumbiri, Okumbiribeleu, and Oginibiri in Bayelsa State, under the NNPC Limited/FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P) JV, at the weekend. This was contained in a statement yesterday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye.

Speaking at the engagement session, which held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Seyi Omotowa, was quoted to have said that NNPC Ltd was committed to ensuring that funds approved for the development of host communities under the PIA are channeled towards projects that address critical needs such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Omotowa, who was represented by the Deputy Manager, External Relations, NUIMS, Mrs. Edith Lawson, stressed that collaboration between stakeholders was essential to achieving lasting socio-economic development.

In his remarks, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, commended the NNPC LTD/ FIRST E&P JV for sustaining its strategic partnership with KEFFESO HCDT and urged community leaders to work together to ensure peace and stability in their communities.

He emphasised that without peace, companies would struggle to operate effectively, ultimately impacting the three per cent Host Community Fund approved in the PIA for development initiatives.

