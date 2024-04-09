NNPC Ltd: Avoid panic buying of PMS

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has urged motorists and other fuel users to avoid panic buying, adding that it has resolved the fuel scarcity in Lagos.

It attributed the cause of the scarcity to “an issue in one of the depots in the area.”

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in statement.

The statement said: “The NNPC Limited wishes to inform the general public that the tightness in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply witnessed in some filling stations in Lagos was as a result of an issue in one of the depots in the area.

“The NNPC Retail Limited, our retail arm, has since resolved the issue and effective tomorrow, normalcy in supply shall be restored within the affected area.

“The NNPC Limited calls on motorists in Lagos to avoid panic buying of PMS as all hands are on deck to sustain sufficiency in the supply of petroleum products in the area.”