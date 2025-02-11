NNPC Ltd, A Major Contributor To Power Generation In Nigeria – Soneye

Share

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr. Olufemi Soneye, has said the company was one of the major contributors to power generation in Nigeria, besides its dominant role in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Soneye’ who made the disclosure, at an engagement session with select Kannywood artistes on Tuesday in Abuja, urged them to use their influence to advocate for the protection of the national assets, particularly those managed by NNPC Ltd.

He said: “You are not just actors—you are powerful influencers whose voices shape public opinion. That is why I am calling on you today to use your platforms to advocate for the protection of our national assets, particularly those managed by NNPC Ltd from the hands of vandals.

“Vandalism of critical infrastructure including oil and gas pipelines, power plants, and energy installations poses a severe threat to our economy, national security, and overall development.

“We must all play our part in educating the public about the dangers of such acts. As respected figures in society, you have the influence to drive this message home.

“Are you aware that NNPC Ltd has been at the forefront of efforts to improve Nigeria’s power sector? NNPC Ltd is at the heart of Nigeria’s energy security, standing as one of the major contributors to the national grid. Our commitment to power generation is evident in our investments in key facilities.

“Currently, we operate the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant, a wholly owned facility providing essential electricity to the region. Additionally, we co-own two major power plants—Afam VI and Okpai 1 & 2—with a combined installed capacity of 1,132 megawatts.

“These facilities play a crucial role in ensuring stable electricity supply to homes, industries, and businesses across the country.

“Now, imagine if these critical assets were damaged or destroyed by vandals—entire communities would be plunged into darkness, businesses would suffer, and the economy would take a devastating hit.

“This is why we need your voices to amplify this message: Safeguarding our national assets is safeguarding our future!”

Soneye, who further said that the NNPC Ltd was fully committed to driving Nigeria’s energy sustainability and economic growth, however noted that the company could not do it alone.

To this end, he asked the artistes to partner with the NNPC Ltd in raising awareness and fostering a culture of responsibility and patriotism among Nigerians.

“Under the leadership of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, the NNPC Ltd management team has implemented strategic actions that have significantly enhanced the security of our national assets, delivering unprecedented results never before seen in the sector.

“These achievements have been made possible through the visionary leadership and unwavering support of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We also extend our deep appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, the military, and all law enforcement agencies for their dedication and commitment to safeguarding our nation’s critical infrastructure. Together, let us protect what belongs to us all.”

