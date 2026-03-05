NNPCL Hikes Petrol Price To N933/Litre In Lagos, N960 In Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)on Wednesday increased Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel price at its retail outlets to N933 per litre in Lagos and N960 per litre in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the NNPCL increased the price of its petroleum products by N103 from N830 in Lagos, and by N85 from N875 per litre in Abuja.

The Petroleum company has increased the price at its retail outlets in Apple Junction and along Ago Palace Way in Lagos.

While in Abuja, the product was also sold at a new rate of N960 per litre at NNPC retail stations along Airport Road in Lugbe.

On March 2, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery increased its ex-gantry petrol price to N874 per litre, from N774 per litre.

The pump price hike comes amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have triggered significant shifts in global crude oil prices.

On March 3, Brent crude rose to $85 per barrel, from $72 on February 28.

Recall that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETRAON) had asked the federal government to ensure a steady crude oil supply to local refineries to reduce the impact of global disruptions on Nigeria’s petroleum market.

The association warned that if the crisis persists, its effects will go beyond pump prices, impacting foreign exchange (FX) stability, domestic fuel pricing, and overall inflation.