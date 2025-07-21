NNPC/HEIRS Energies JV Launches University Scholarship For Host Communities

The NNPC/Heirs Energies Joint Venture, through the OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), has launched the OML 17 University Scholarship Programme (USP).

According to a statement yesterday, this is part of its bold commitment to invest in the future of its host communities.

The statement explained that the scholarship would provide financial and educational support to 300 qualified first-year students from OML 17 host communities who are currently enrolled in any course of study at governmentowned universities across Nigeria.

It added that the initiative was part of the Trust’s broader mission to promote sustainable development through education and human capital investment, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

It said: “Applications for the scholarship will open on 21st July 2025, followed by an online testing and screening process.

Final selections and the formal announcement of the 300 beneficiaries will take place in September 2025, aligning with the start of the new academic year.”

Speaking on the launch, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, OML 17 HCDT, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Samuel Amaechi, said: “The launch of the OML 17 USP marks a new chapter in our efforts to uplift the youth in our host communities.

We are proud to roll out a transparent, merit-based scholarship that will provide real access to education for those who need it most. This is not just a scholarship; it is a pathway to a better future.”