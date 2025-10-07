NNPC Has Responded To Queries On Unaccounted N210trn – Wadada

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday disclosed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has responded to the 19 audit queries raised against it in the Auditor General’s reports covering 2017 to 2023.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Aliyu Wadada (PDP/Nasarawa West), made this known while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly.

He explained that the company’s responses were received while the National Assembly was on recess. The Committee had on July 29, 2025, given the Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Engr. Bayo Ojulari, three weeks to respond to the queries, which involved an unaccounted sum of N210 trillion in the company’s books.

Before the directive, the committee and the NNPCL management had been at loggerheads over the company’s initial reluctance to respond to the audit queries.

Wadada acknowledged that although the three-week deadline had elapsed, the committee accepted the company’s response after it requested additional time.

“Yes, the three weeks we gave elapsed, but while we were on recess, the management of NNPCL wrote to the committee requesting an extension to enable them compile data and respond comprehensively to the questions we raised, and we granted that request.

“They have since responded, and we now have answers to all 19 questions we sent to them. However, the report is yet to be presented before the committee. That is why, as chairman, I have refrained from making any public statement on the matter until it is properly laid before members.

“As far as the audited financial statements are concerned, which cover the period between 2017 and 2023 NNPCL has submitted its responses to the 19 questions we asked. Nigerians and the media will be informed of the contents in due course. But let me assure you, as I promised earlier on behalf of the committee, we will do justice to the matter,” Wadada stated.

The lawmaker further disclosed that, beyond the Auditor General’s report, the Committee is examining other critical issues related to NNPCL’s operations.

According to him, the first is the Production Sharing Contracts (PSC), which ought to clearly specify the production cost of every barrel of oil.

He stressed that Nigerians deserve to know the portion accruing to NNPCL, international oil companies (IOCs), and the government under the arrangement.

“Furthermore, the committee has been informed that NNPC Retail has declared a loss. This development is also of concern to us and to the public. We find it difficult to understand why NNPC Retail should record a loss, but we will seek clarification when the corporation appears before us,” he added.