NNPC: Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Sabotage Reforms

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), a non-governmental organisation, has raised concerns over an alleged plot to undermine ongoing reforms at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

In a statement made available to journalists, the group alleged that certain individuals and factions were working to sabotage the reform efforts, tarnish the reputation of NNPC Ltd’s leadership, and destabilise the nation.

The CCDI claimed that many of these “disgruntled elements” have benefited from systemic rot in the oil and gas sector and are now unsettled by the bold reform initiatives led by the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari.

“It has become evident that certain entrenched interests, unsettled by Ojulari’s commitment to sanitising the sector, are deploying malicious insinuations, disinformation, and underhand tactics to erode public confidence and sow discord within the Presidency,” the statement read.

The group emphasised that Ojulari’s appointment was not the result of favouritism but a recognition of his competence, integrity, and proven track record.

“His early initiatives have already signalled a return to fiscal discipline, operational transparency, and the reclaiming of national assets from oil thieves and entrenched cartels,” the group stated.

The CCDI further alleged that these “enemies of the nation” are attempting to mislead security agencies, manipulate political actors, and destabilise public discourse.

“They are not merely attacking a man; they are attacking Nigeria’s sovereign energy future,” it said.

The organisation called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, and all patriotic institutions to stand firm in defence of the reforms, stressing that Ojulari’s success is Nigeria’s success.

“To betray him is to betray the mandate of reform and national survival. Nigeria shall not be held hostage by saboteurs masquerading as patriots,” the statement concluded.