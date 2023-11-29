NNPC GCEO To Nigerians: Don’t Issue Goodwill Messages

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Malam Mele Kyari, has called on stakeholders and Nigerians to refrain from issuing congratulatory messages on his reappointment.

In a statement issued by his Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, the GCEO expressed gratitude for his reappointment by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Soneye said the GCEO is viewing this reappointment as a renewed challenge.” Kyari is committed to stabilizing the oil industry and enhancing service delivery for increased revenue,” he stated.

The GCEO Soneye added, humbly appeals to stakeholders in the oil sector and fellow Nigerians to support the company under his leadership to ensure the success of its mandate.