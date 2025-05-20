NNPC/FIRST E&P Doles Out N287m To NGOs

Share

The NNPC Limited/FIRST E&P Development Company Joint Venture (JV) has announced that 11 organisations collectively received over N287 million in funding as support for projects in healthcare, economic empowerment, education, and environmental sustainability.

In a statement, it explained that, specifically, N25 million awarded to FREEE Recycle Limited during the 2025 “Impact FIRST” awards, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative designed to fund high-impact, community-driven NGOs.

According to the oil and gas firm, FREEE Impact Foundation was selected alongside 11 other organizations after a competitive review process evaluating effectiveness, innovation, community impact, amongst other criteria.

The grant enables FREEE Impact Foundation to distribute 2,000 sandals to pupils across underserved public schools in Southwest Nigeria, contributing to a safer learning experience for pupils while reducing environmental waste.

The initiative exemplifies a powerful dual-impact model: tackling environmental pollution and advancing educational equity through a single circular economy intervention.

Speaking on the award, Managing Director, FREEE Recycle, Ifedolapo Runsewe, said: “We’d like to say a very big thank you to NNPC Limited/FIRST E&P Joint Venture for this opportunity and recognizing the work we do at the intersection of sustainability and social impact.

This grant allows us to distribute 2000 sandals to schools in Southwest Nigeria.” According to the statement, this year’s ceremony also underscores the growing interest among corporate entities in supporting inclusive development models that deliver long-term social impact.

By providing this grant to FREEE, NNPC/FIRST E&P highlights the unique value of environmental interventions that simultaneously address youth poverty and public health risks caused by improper waste disposal.

The Executive Director, Corporate Services, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P), Emmanuel Etom, said: “As an organisation, we have seen firsthand how meaningful change happens – not in isolation, but through collaboration.

We recognise that NGOs play a vital role in addressing complex social challenges, particularly in communities that are often underserved.

“By empowering and resourcing these organisations, we collectively create ripples of transformation that extend far beyond what any single entity can achieve alone.”

Lead, Community Relations, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Loveday Minanengiyeofori, who represented the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NUIMS, Engr Seyi Omotowa said: “At NNPC Ltd, we remain committed to initiatives that drive sustainable social change.

Through the Impact FIRST Grant, we are fostering partnerships with organizations that are making a tangible impact in communities.”

