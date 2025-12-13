Nnpc Eyes Over 2mbpd Oil Production In 2026

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) says it intends to achieve more than two million barrels per day crude oil production target for 2026, owing to successful collaborations with oil communities.

The head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office (PMO) of NNPCL, Engr. Akponime Omojevwhe disclosed this at the monthly stakeholders’ meeting with host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), organised by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in Port Harcourt.

Omojevwhe noted that collaborations with communities in the protection of pipeline infrastructure have positively impacted oil production, adding that it is very difficult for any private security outfit can succeed without grassroots support.

According to Omojevwhe, the 2026 budget projection is 2.80 million barrels per day (mbpd), from a benchmark of 1.84 mbpd and a targeted output of 2.06 mbpd. Omojevwhe noted that the TNP is currently producing optimally, attributing the development to the collaboration between communities, stakeholders and PINL.

“I sincerely appreciate all our stakeholders on this corridor because the TNP is green, and that means products are flowing uninterrupted. As we draw closer to 2026, we appeal to you not to relent in ensuring our production target continues to rise.”

“The communities are a vital part of this job. If community leaders chiefs, CDCs, youth presidents, women leaders—do not relay our message to their people, there will be nothing like green pipeline. We appreciate you and urge you to continue supporting PINL.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, Edi Julius lauded the synergy between communities and PINL, noting its direct contribution to rising national output. “Without peace in your domains, production cannot increase.

We are confident that by 2026, Nigeria will hit over two million barrels per day. This will bring more revenue to the government and enable PINL to extend more support to you.”

In his presentation, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations at PINL, said the meeting remains a platform to assess progress in tackling pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft, and to celebrate community partners for their contributions in sustaining national economic stability.

He listed major achievements of the year, including deeper security operations across oil and gas infrastructure around the TNP, expanded stakeholder inclusion, empowerment programmes particularly for women and students—and enhanced grassroots communication through the Town Crier Initiative (TCI).

Mezeh called for stronger collaboration as the company looks ahead to 2026, urging communities to continue protecting national assets and promoting regional prosperity. He also announced Christmas palliatives for the 215 TNP host communities.