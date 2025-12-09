NNPC E&P Ltd Hits Record 355,000 bpd Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Tuesday announced that its upstream subsidiary, NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), achieved a landmark production level of 355,000 barrels of oil per day on December 1, 2025, its highest daily output since 1989.

The company said the milestone represents a major leap for Nigeria’s upstream sector and reflects the success of ongoing reforms anchored on efficiency, discipline, and improved asset performance.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh.

Odeh noted that NEPL’s production growth is evidence of “genuine transformation,” with average daily output rising by 52 percent from 203,000 barrels per day in 2023 to 312,000 barrels per day in 2025.

According to him, the achievement is the result of a deliberate strategy built on operational excellence, robust asset management, and structured field development.

“NEPL’s performance demonstrates that with the right leadership, strengthened systems, and a committed workforce, Nigeria’s upstream sector can overcome years of instability,” he said.

“The presidential targets of 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million by 2030 have often appeared aspirational. NEPL’s delivery brings them closer to reality.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, described the development as proof that Nigeria’s energy revival is already underway.

According to him, the milestone confirms that the “building blocks for scaling national output are being firmly established,” showing that equipment, processes, partnerships, and technical capacity can be aligned with commercial discipline to deliver meaningful results.

Ojulari added that the achievement boosts investor confidence and reinforces Nigeria’s position as a dependable global energy supplier.

The Executive Vice President, Upstream, Udy Ntia, said NEPL’s progress extends beyond the headline figure.

He stressed that the company is proving that sustainable production must be based on responsible operations that protect workers, host communities, and the environment.

“In a sector where shortcuts can yield short-term wins but long-term damage, NEPL is making a different point: sustainable progress must rest on responsible operations,” Ntia said, adding that the company is shifting toward long-term value creation instead of extraction at any cost.

NEPL’s Managing Director, Nicolas Foucart, said the milestone illustrates the broader transformation taking place across NNPC Ltd.

He credited the achievement to clear leadership direction, strong partnerships, and a dedicated workforce turning strategic goals into measurable progress.

“This is a story shaped by leadership that charts a clear course, by partnerships built on alignment and accountability, and by a workforce whose hard work is turning goals into measurable progress,” Foucart said. “For Nigerians, this accomplishment means far more than increased barrels; it translates into greater national revenue, stronger energy security, and a more resilient economic foundation.”

Odeh reiterated that NNPC E&P Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NNPC Ltd, is responsible for the exploration and production of the nation’s oil and gas resources.