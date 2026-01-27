NNPC Commends Chevron Nigeria On Successful Awodi-07 Discovery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has congratulated Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture, on the successful completion of the Awodi-07 appraisal and exploration well located in the shallow offshore western Niger Delta.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Andy Odeh, yesterday, According to the statement, the Awodi-07 well was drilled as part of the Joint Venture’s ongoing efforts to further delineate and unlock hydrocarbon potential within its asset portfolio.

Drilling operations commenced in late November 2025 and were concluded in midDecember 2025, with all activities executed safely, efficiently, and in strict compliance with approved operational and regulatory standards.

Following the completion of comprehensive testing, logging, and data acquisition, the well was safely secured, bringing the programme to a successful close. It added that results from the well were highly encouraging, confirming a significant presence of hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones.

“This outcome represents a notable milestone for the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture,on strengthening confidence in the underlying asset and reinforcing the prospectivity of the area.

“The success of Awodi-07 further highlights the effectiveness of disciplined exploration, sound technical evaluation, and the strong operational collaboration between NNPC Ltd and its Joint Venture partner,” he said.

Commenting on the achievement, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, commended Chevron Nigeria Limited for its operational excellence, technical competence, and consistent delivery of value.

He stated: “The success of the Awodi-07 well further reinforces the strength of the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture and our shared commitment to responsibly growing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves. This achievement aligns squarely with our strategic priorities of increasing production, enhancing national energy security, and delivering sustainable value for the Nigerian people.”

Also speaking on the milestone, the Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Udy Ntia, described the Awodi-07 results as a clear demonstration of the value of sustained collaboration, technical rigour, and a stable, enabling operating environment.