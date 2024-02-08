The Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, have reviewed the decision of the NNPC Ltd. to domicile a significant portion of its revenues and other banking services with the CBN.

This was contained in a joint statement titled: ‘NNPC, CBN to Strengthen Relationship to Guarantee Seamless Commercial Operation,’ issued by the two organisations on banking relationships.

The statement was signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye, and Ag. Director, Corporate Communications Department, Central Bank of Nigeria, Hakama Sidi Ali.

The statement read: “Following their meeting in Abuja on Thursday, February 8, 2024, the NNPC Ltd. and CBN Chiefs noted the value created by the decision for all parties, especially in providing the NNPC Ltd. with an improved platform for managing its cash holding obligor limits in commercial banks set by the Board of Directors.

“The CBN has provided enhanced digital platforms for all transactions and has established specific limits to manage NNPC Ltd. transactions.

“Both parties have also committed to further strengthening the collaboration to ensure seamless operations of the commercial NNPC Limited and noted that NNPC Ltd. continues to have banking transactions with commercial banks as required.”