NNPC Boss Attributes N5.4trn Record Profit To Naira Floating

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has said the floating of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) significantly impacted the company’s record N5.4 trillion profit posted for the 2024 financial year.

The oil firm recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of N5.4 trillion on a revenue of N45.1 trillion in 2024 financial operations.

The N45.1 trillion revenue represents 88 per cent growth while N5.4 trillion PAT represents 64 per cent year-on-year growth on strong earnings per share of N27.07.

Presenting the annual financial report and roadmap for the future, the CEO used the occasion to announce strategic investment decisions across the upstream operations, gas infrastructure, and energy in the next decade.

Some of the future investments being considered include increasing crude oil production to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027 and three million bpd by growing natural gas production to 10 bcf/d by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030 as well as completing major gas infrastructure projects such as Ajaokuta-Kaduna-KanoKano (AKK), Escravos-Lagos Pipeline Sys(ELPS),LPS) Obiafu-ObrikomObenOben (OB3) pipelines to strengthen domestic supply and regional integration, immobilizing $60 billion in investments across the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors by 2030.

“Our transformation is anchored on transparency, innovation, and disciplined growth.

We are positioning NNPC Limited as a globally competitive energy company capable of delivering sustainable returns while powering the future of Nigeria Africa,” he added.

Speaking to some of the 2024 fundamentals that increased NNPL profit, he attributed it to the floating of exchange by the CBN.

“You recall the CBN’s final regulation of floating the naira. The floating of the naira boosted our profit. It had a positive impact on the profits. We now know that the naira is relatively stable.

I don’t think any of us wanted to be over it again. “Of course, we hope it goes down further as the Nigerian economy stretches.

So even if there are fluctuations, we are not expecting that same repeat this year, right? If we discount that, and we discount oil prices.

The oil price is international, right? The fundamentals: we expect it to be sustainable improving,”ng”, he said.

Shedding light on options being considered in existing refineries, including a timeline for the completion, he said the detailed plan would be unveiled in the second quarter of 2026.

He said NNPL was considering a reputable partner with technical capacity to operate refineries.

He noted that with the PIA in place, the company was now better placed to consummate a commercial agreement.