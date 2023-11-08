NNPC, Aiteo Begins Sales Of Low-Carbon Nembe Crude

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and Aiteo on Tuesday launched a new low-carbon crude that is superior to its previous crude, Bonny Light which is very similar to Brent.

According to the Petroleum Corporation, the crude is a good fit for major buyers in Europe, stressing that the crude has an API of 29 degrees.

Nigeria has started selling a new grade of oil to other countries; two cargoes of Nembe were sold to the Netherlands and France, it added.

At a London Argus conference, NNPC, announced that the Nembe blend was made by Aiteo Eastern E&P using its OML 29.

Before now the company combined Nembe and Bonny Light and exported it through the Bonny terminal. But as of now, Aiteo uses the Nembe Crude Oil Export Terminal (NCOET) to export its Nembe crude.

950,000 barrels of Nembe were carried by each of the two voyages.

During the conference, Aiteo and NNPC stated that Nembe had a smaller carbon footprint and low sulphur due to the removal of flaring.

As a result, NNPC claimed, the crude fetches a premium above Brent and is a suitable fit for significant purchasers in Europe. 29 degrees is the API for the crude.