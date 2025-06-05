NNMDA’s Revolution: Bold Path To Nigeria’s Health, Economic Sovereignty

Share

The Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) is quietly staging a national revolution—one rooted in the soil, spoken in native tongues, and designed to rewrite Nigeria’s healthcare destiny. At the helm of this transformation is Professor Martins Emeje, the directorgeneral of the NNMDA.

With a vision as ambitious as it is grounded, Prof. Emeje has redefined what it means to develop medicine in Nigeria: not merely to treat, but to empower, to preserve, and to prosper.

The NNMDA has also celebrated the two-year anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a compelling showcase of achievements and a bold vision for the future, positioning natural medicine as a key driver of national development, healthcare accessibility, and economic transformation.

However, Emeje who is a professor of Nanomedicine laid out an ambitious plan to develop tailored natural remedies for each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas. This initiative, he explained, not only promises improved healthcare rooted in indigenous knowledge but also has the potential to create up to 3.8 million jobs from a single medicinal plant.

A New Era for Natural Medicine

The agency’s achievements, aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, span product development, digitisation, and educational reforms. Since 2024, NNMDA has launched 27 herbal medicinal products targeting a broad range of health conditions — from diabetes and sickle cell disease to hepatitis B and peptic ulcers.

Notably, a nanotechnology-based anti-diarrhoea product recently won first prize at a national science competition and received budgetary support for commercialisation. Prof. Emeje called for direct support from the Presidency, emphasising that a public endorsement from President Tinubu could catalyse broader societal and institutional acceptance.

“When Nigerians see the President endorse natural medicine, they will follow. This is not alternative medicine — it is mainstream. Our data shows that 416 million treatments annually in Nigeria involve traditional medicine. We need recognition, not relegation.” One of the agency’s most transformative goals is to reform education.

The NNMDA has initiated the development of a culturally grounded national school for traditional medicine, where indigenous practitioners — including bone setters, herbalists, and birth attendants — will serve as faculty. Courses will be delivered in local languages, in partnership with the Nigerian Institute for Languages.

“We’re breaking free from colonial curricula,” Emeje declared. “Countries that developed fast discarded foreign education systems that were never designed for their growth.

We are doing the same.” In another landmark initiative, the NNMDA has built Nigeria’s first national digital database for traditional medical practitioners. In one local government in Oyo State, users can now access verified practitioner profiles, services, and products with a single click.

“This is how we will achieve universal health coverage — by knowing and regulating who provides care, where, and how,” Emeje said. Prof. Emeje emphasised that the agency’s research model is unique: it begins with community engagement, listens to local health experiences, and refines traditional solutions through scientific validation — aiming for safety, stability, and scale. The agency’s research arm has made significant strides in grant competitiveness.

For the first time in its 30-year history, NNMDA submitted seven proposals for international research funding — and won three.

One of its researchers now serves as an international supervisor at a South African university. “Winning grants is not just about funding — it’s about validation. The world now sees that our scientists are credible and capable,” Emeje noted.

Malaria innovation and national security

At the anniversary event, malaria was a focal point. The agency unveiled a suite of indigenous products: a plant-based larvicide, an eco-friendly indoor spray, a topical cream, and a fast-acting herbal tea — all rigorously tested and proven effective.

Chief Hassan Lawal, a malaria specialist, commended the agency’s approach, highlighting the urgency of reducing dependency on foreign treatments amid growing resistance to conventional anti-malarials.

Legislative Milestone and National Identity

A major breakthrough came when the National Assembly unanimously resolved that natural medicine should no longer be referred to as “alternative medicine.” This resolution grants it full legal recognition — a validation long sought by practitioners and advocates.

“This is no longer about cultural pride — it’s about national identity and survival,” Emeje said. “We must preserve our knowledge, use our plants, heal our people, and create wealth.”

Looking Ahead: 774 Local Governments, One National Strategy

Moving forward, the NNMDA will roll out a national project targeting each electoral ward across the 774 local government areas. The goal: identify local diseases, document indigenous cures, and convert them into scalable, scientifically validated products. “This is drug creation for the well-being of our people,” Emeje said.

“It’s not just a health strategy — it’s a national development strategy.” In closing, Prof. Emeje made a direct appeal to President Tinubu: “We urge Mr. President to publicly endorse this movement. Let the world see that Nigeria is serious about reclaiming its health sovereignty. Your voice will galvanise support and elevate this agency’s mission to a national imperative.”

As the NNMDA marks this milestone, it has not only showcased innovation — it has made a compelling case for natural medicine as the bedrock of Nigeria’s health security, economic empowerment, and cultural renaissance. Commissioner of Police in Lagos State who was represented by ACP (Dr). Bose Salami and other dignitaries, including Col. Samson Idowu of the Nigerian Army and,CIS: Comptroller of Immigration, Adebambo David Oluwole who was represented by S.I.Lawson Belema.

