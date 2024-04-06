NNL’s hammer falls on Rovers, Ekiti United, Coal City FC

Organisers of the nation’s second tier professional football league, NNL have banished Rovers FC of Calabar out of their base to Eket, Akwa Ibom State. The league body in a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr Ayo Abdulraham said Rovers were sanctioned for not providing adequate security amongst other breaches during their home game against Ekiti United which was eventually abandoned mid way in the second half. Apart from being banished, Rovers were also fined N1m while Ekiti United were fined N500,000 for abandoning the game. “For breach of security, assault and encroachment, Rovers FC is hereby fined the sum of N1,000,000.00 in consonance with article 16.2 of the rules framework.

That Rovers FC must produce the person that assaulted the Ekiti Utd FC goalkeeper, and (or) produce evidence of prosecution. Ekiti Utd FC is fined the sum of N500,000.00 for refusing to continue the game, citing inadequate security. Article 14.9 of the NNL rules framework is hereby applied.” The league body further ordered both clubs to conclude the match at the neutral venue in Eket, even as it recommended the stepping down of the referee and match commissioner that handled the match for doing a poor job. “The referee and the match commissioner are hereby rec- ommended for delisting by the appropriate bodies for poor handling and ineptitude towards the game,” NNL stated.