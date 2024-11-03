NNL warns against crowd violence ahead of new season

Share

Towards ensuring a successful 2024/25 Nigeria National League (NNL) season billed to commence on November 30th, NNL Chairman, Mr George Aluo, has advised all participating clubs to adhere to the spirit of sportsmanship by avoiding violence. He emphasized the importance of crowd control and unrestricted live streaming of both home and away matches.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the NNL Clubs’ Coaches and Media Managers Workshop held at Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Aluo reiterated the league’s commitment to fair play and the safety of match officials.

Aluo assured the participants of timely payment of referees’ indemnities, a move aimed at maintaining impartial officiating in all matches.

“We are dedicated to creating a league where clubs can achieve victory solely on their performance, regardless of venue. Referees’ indemnities will be paid on time to support unbiased officiating,” he said.

He called on clubs to dispense with the notion that they will experience bias officiating at away games.

Aluo encouraged clubs to allow away teams to freely stream matches, emphasizing that clubs should have no concerns if they conduct matches fairly.

