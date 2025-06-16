NNL To Announce Super 8 Playoff Venue, Date Next Week

Share

Football fans eagerly awaiting the climax of the Nigerian National League (NNL) season won’t have to wait much longer for details on the Super 8 playoffs as the NNL Board Chairman, Mr George Aluo, announced that the venue and exact date for the highly anticipated tournament will be revealed next week.

The Super 8 will feature eight top teams from the recently concluded regular season, all vying for one of four coveted spots in Nigeria’s top-tier Premier League.

These qualified teams are Osun United, Crown FC, Kun Khalifa FC, Warri Wolves, Barau FC, Doma FC, Yobe Desert Stars, and Wikki Tourists.

Aluo confirmed that after a gruelling regular season, the qualified teams would be given a short “cool off period” to rest before battling it out in the playoffs.

While clubs in Conferences C and D finished their games a few weeks ago, those in A and B have just concluded their fixtures, necessitating a brief break for all.

The NNL Chairman took the opportunity to commend the overall standard of play in the 2024/2025 regular season. ”I’m so excited that the regular season which kicked off with lots of excitement has ended on a high.

The reports across all the venues in terms of standard of play, officiating and fan conduct are quite inspiring and commendable,” he said.

“Although it’s not the perfect league of our dreams yet, we are all happy that it has moved to another level where teams win away and losing teams accept defeat without skirmishes,” he said.

