NNL to adjust draw for new season in Ikenne

Towards a successful 2024/2025 season, the Nigeria National League, (NNL) will be making a slight adjustment of pairings in the four conferences of the league.

Chief Operating Officer, Dr Ayo Abdulrahaman, said this became inevitable to allow the 36 clubs play and travel close to where they are based.

The NNL board it would be noted opted to rejig the draw following the complains raised by some clubs after the AGM held last month in Bauchi.

The new draw is being done after an agreement reached with NALCOMA the umbrella body of clubs featuring in the league.

The draw to be held in Ikenne on Tuesday October 29 will be witnessed by coaches and media officers of the 36 clubs who are being taken to the classrooms for a 3-day capacity building workshop which runs from October 28 to 30.

The 2024/2025 NNL season is billed to kick off on Saturday November 30th with a Star Match which is to be decided after the draw.

