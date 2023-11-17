NNL Throws Gateway, Malumfashi Out Of League

The board of the Nigeria National League has thrown out two clubs, Gateway FC of Abeokuta, and Malumfashi FC of Katsina, from the just commenced season. According to the Chief Operating Officer of the League, Ayo Abdulrahman, the NNL has enforced Article 3.5 01 of the NNL rule book. This decision was made due to the teams’ inability to meet their financial obligations to the NNL and fulfil other club licensing conditions for the 2023/2024 league season.

Despite providing waivers via circulars on the subject on conditions participation, the Board of the NNL expressed their concern on the matter. The compulsory payment of registration was agreed upon during the NNL Annual General Meeting, held in Jos, Plateau State, in line with circulars 265, 267, and 270 on conditions for participation, and the NNL rule book as a cardinal prerequisite for participation in the Nigeria National League.

Unfortunately, Gateway Utd FC of Ogun State and Malumfashi FC of Katsina have failed to comply with registration requirements, which indicate their inability to participate after the league has commenced, after the expiration of the official grace period and subsequent telephone reminders.

Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the NNL rule book article 2.1, the league body has invoked its articles on Gateway and Malumfashi, preventing them from participating in the League. However, the teams have the right to appeal to the Disciplinary Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation within 48 hours of receiving the letter.