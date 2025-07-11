NNL Super 8: Wolves, Kun Khalifat, Wikki, Barau FC book NPFL Tickets

Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, Barau FC of Kano, Kun Khalifat of Owerri and Warri Wolves yesterday booked tickets to play in the Nigeria Professional Football League in the 2025/2026 season.

The Bauchi boys, who prior to the deciding encounter had two points from two matches as against Yobe, who had four points in their kitty, came out strongly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba and wasted no time in scoring four goals in the first half against their helpless opponents.

Also at the same venue, the home team, Warri Wolves, bounced back to the NPFL after seeing off Crown FC 2-1 to top the Southern Conference with six points and a superior goal aggregate.

At the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, Barau FC had the better part of Doma United FC, whom they defeated 2-0 to book the other ticket from the Northern Conference, while Khun Khalifat recorded another 2-1 victory over Osun Utd to complete the ticket of the Southern Conference.

With this result, the four teams will now compete in the country’s top flight next season. However, the Super 8 will come to an end on Saturday when Warri Wolves takes on Wikki Tourists to determine the eventual winner of the second-tier league.