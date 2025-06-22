NNL Super 8 Starts in Asaba July 5

Share

After a successful regular season, the board of the Nigeria National League ( NNL) has announced that the Super 8 will hold in Asaba, the Delta State Capital from July 5 to 8, 2025.

Teams that qualified for the Super 8 are; Warri Wolves, Osun United, Crown FC, Kun Khalifa FC of Owerri, Wikki Tourists, Yobe Desert Stars, Doma FC and Barau FC

According to a statement by the second tier League, the Delta State Governor Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in recognition of the progress made by the most important league in the country gave approval for the Super 8 that will produce the eventual winner of the league and the four teams to be promoted to the elite league to be played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba

“We are happy to announce that the sports-loving Governor of Delta State Hon. Oborevwori has given approval for the hosting of NNL Super 8 in Asaba and we’re grateful for this kind gesture which will further cement the position of Delta State as a leading sporting state in the country,” the statement read.

“By this gesture, we’re ready to have a successful completion of the 2024/2025 season and produce the best teams that will play in the top flight next season.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of NNL, George Aluo, has assured football lovers that there’ll be no dull moment throughout the Super 8.

According to him, fans will be treated to the best form of football artistry as all the eight qualified teams have what it takes to qualify for the NPFL next season just as he promised that the league board in collaboration with the host state will ensure that all logistics will be put on ground for a successful hosting of the tournament.

