As excitement builds for the 2025 NNL Super 8 Tournament, scheduled to take place from July 5 to 12 in Delta State, the Jay Jay Okocha Stadium in Ogwashi-Uku has undergone significant renovations to meet top-tier standards.

Named after Nigerian football legend, Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha, the iconic stadium in his hometown has received a complete facelift.

The facility, one of the venues selected to host matches during the NNL Super 8, is now sporting a fresh, upgraded look.

Extensive cleaning of the surroundings and ongoing enhancements to supporting infrastructure reflect the state’s commitment to delivering a world-class sporting experience.

Chairman of the Nigerian National League (NNL), Mr. George Aluo, confirmed the development and praised the efforts of the Delta State Government.

“We are super excited that the facilities at the Jay Jay Okocha Stadium, Ogwashi-Uku, have undergone key improvements.

“This aligns with the promise of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, to provide a premium environment where players and officials can showcase their God-given talents,” Aluo stated.

The NNL Super 8, a high-stakes playoff tournament, will feature eight top-performing clubs vying for promotion to the Nigerian Premier League.

The competing teams include: Crown FC (Ogbomosho), Kun Khalifat FC (Owerri), Doma United FC (Gombe), Osun United FC (Osogbo), Wikki Tourists FC (Bauchi), Yobe Desert Stars FC (Damaturu), Warri Wolves FC (Warri), Barau FC (Kano)

Described as a “battle of titans”, the tournament promises thrilling football as clubs compete for the four coveted promotion slots to Nigeria’s top-flight league.

Aluo assured fans of an unforgettable spectacle, “The high standard witnessed during the regular season will be elevated even further during the Super 8. If the league games were impressive, fans should brace for a spectacular display of football excellence. I urge everyone to come out in numbers and support Nigerian football at its finest.”

The improvements at Jay Jay Okocha Stadium underscore Delta State’s ongoing investment in sports development and infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a leading hub for football in Nigeria.