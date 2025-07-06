Yobe Desert Stars Head Coach, Ibrahim Mohammed Sanni, has expressed disappointment over his team’s failure to convert goal-scoring opportunities in their goalless draw against Barau FC during the Super 8 play-offs opener held on Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The result leaves the Northern Conference group wide open, with Wikki Tourists and Doma United also playing out a goalless draw in their opening match.

Despite their late arrival in Asaba, which led to player fatigue, Yobe Desert Stars delivered a spirited performance.

The team was forced to play in the morning despite initial expectations of an evening kickoff, further compounding their physical strain.

“I really appreciate the efforts of my players in the game despite the obvious fatigue caused by our late arrival to Asaba,” said Coach Sanni.

“We created a lot of chances, but unfortunately, we weren’t clinical in the final third. Still, the boys showed they are ready to compete. With this determination, I strongly believe we can secure promotion.”

Yobe Desert Stars will aim to sharpen their attacking efficiency ahead of their next match, as the NPFL promotion race intensifies.

Action resumes in the NNL Super 8 play-offs on Monday, with all eyes on the battle for top-flight qualification.