NNL Super 4 To Hold In Ikenne From May 1

The Board of the Nigeria National League (NNL) has announced that the 2026 Super 4 tournament will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, from May 1 to May 8, 2026. The Super 4 tournament will determine the overall champion of the 2025/2026 NNL season, following the completion of the league campaign.

This format differs from previous seasons when the Super 8 tournament was used to determine promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Speaking on the development, NNL Chairman, Mr George Aluo, stated that the league and its investors Toptier Sports Management, alongside partners Betpower, are committed to delivering a memorable and professionally organised competition.

“I want to confirm that the 2026 NNL Super 4 will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State from May 1 to May 8.

The tournament will determine the overall champion of the Nigeria National League for this season,” Aluo said. “Unlike last season when we organised the Super 8 to determine promotion to the elite league, this year’s Super 4 will strictly be used to determine the league champion.”

Aluo noted that the league deliberately selected the newly renovated FIFA Certified Pitch Remo Stars Stadium because of its world-class infrastructure and excellent playing conditions, which will provide an ideal environment for the competition.