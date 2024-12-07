NNL: Sporting Supreme, Kada Warriors record away wins

Share

The NNL 2024/2025 season started in ernest Friday after last weekend’s season opener in Abakaliki where home side Abakaliki FC and Madiba of Lagos played out a 2-2 draw.

In some of the other matches of match Day One decided Friday two away victories were recorded and a draw.

In Kebbi, home side Kebbi United fell by 2-1 to Sporting Supreme FC of Abuja in a match Sporting Supreme snatched a late winner.

It would be noted that the Abuja side flew into Sokoto on Thursday by air with players who did not face the rigorous of a long road trip.

In Gombe, Adamawa United failed to survive rampaging newcomers Kada Warriors who secured a 2-1 away victory.

In a Conference A clash, Rovers of Calabar were forced to a 1-1 draw by homers Solution FC at the Awka City Stadium.

Action continues Saturday and Sunday with another round of interesting games.

