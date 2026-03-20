NNL Set To Increase Super 4 Prize Money, Promise Better-Organised Tournament

The board members of the Nigeria National League ( NNL) said they’re working with their sponsors to increase the prize money of this year’s Super 4.

The Super 4 will take place from May 1 to 8, 2026 at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State. Unlike last year’s Super 8, which produced four teams that gained promotion to the elite league, the Super 4 will be used to determine the overall winner of the most important league in the country.

It will be a round robin game involving the four teams that won the various conferences of the 2025/2026 NNL football season.

Speaking on the competition, Chairman of NNL, Mr George Aluo said that they’re already discussing with their sponsors not only to make the championship interesting but to increase prize money for the winner.

“Right now we’ re putting modalities on ground towards ensuring that all the teams that’ll participate in this year’s Super 4 are well taken care of and enjoy the hospitality available at Remo Stars facility.

“We’ re also discussing with our sponsors on the need to increase the prize money and that of individual awards and I can assure you that this year’s Super 4 will be very interesting and better organised”, he assured.