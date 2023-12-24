NNL Sends Christmas, New Year Greetings To It’s Clubs

The entire leadership board and staff of Nigeria’s Most important league, the Nigeria National League (NNL), have sent the warmest greetings to its forty clubs this cherished yuletide period. In a special Christmas and New greetings the NNL wishes the clubs a Christmas and New Year full of love,good health and happiness.

“The birth of Jesus Christ this period conotes peace, love and tolerance and a big lesson for us humans to imbibe”. Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Ayo Abdulrahaman, commended the clubs for their corporations, endurance and adherence to the professional footballing tenets in its efforts and struggles to reposition the league in the current season.

Dr. Abdulrahman while commending the clubs for their exemplary conducts was quick to remind them of the resolute ZERO tolerance stand of the league to any form of conduct that will bring the league to disrepute.